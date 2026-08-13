Dubai Humanitarian facilitates new air bridge to deliver critical WHO medical supplies to Gaza under Mohammed bin Rashid's directives

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated the dispatch of critical humanitarian relief supplies to Gaza.

The shipments are part of a new air bridge launched this week, in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to deliver urgently needed medical aid to the people in Gaza. The first flight departed two days ago from the Dubai Air Wing, carrying 11 metric tonnes of essential medicines aboard a C-130 aircraft bound for Al Arish International Airport in Egypt. The cargo will subsequently be transported to Gaza. Three additional flights followed, carrying further consignments of medicines, tents and fortified biscuits to help address nutritional needs on the ground.

The four flights are carried out under a wider operation through which Dubai Humanitarian will facilitate the dispatch of approximately 150 metric tonnes of WHO medical and health supplies to Gaza in the coming weeks. Further flights are planned as part of a continuous logistics pipeline.

All supplies are drawn from stocks pre-positioned at the WHO Global Logistics Centre hosted by Dubai Humanitarian, highlighting the organisation’s critical role in enabling rapid, large-scale humanitarian operations.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “This latest air bridge builds on Dubai Humanitarian’s longstanding efforts to aid humanitarian operations in Gaza, guided by the directives of the UAE and Dubai’s leadership to stand by the people of Gaza.

“Despite the challenges facing the region, Dubai Humanitarian, with the continued commitment of its partners, has facilitated several air bridges and relief shipments this year to countries including Afghanistan, Mozambique, Lebanon and Uganda, supporting the efforts of international organisations.

Al Shaibani added: “Earlier this year, we also facilitated the overland delivery of essential medical supplies to Gaza on behalf of WHO through a three-truck convoy, reflecting our flexible, multimodal approach to humanitarian logistics.”

Robert Blanchard, Head of Emergency Operations at the WHO Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics, said: “Through its Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics, the World Health Organization is rapidly delivering more than $1.3 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to treat approximately 400,000 people in Gaza. Delivered through a series of charter flights, the shipments include medical supplies for several partners.

“Made possible through the generosity and operational assistance of Dubai Humanitarian and the Government of Dubai, these emergency charter flights enable WHO to deliver more medicines, reach more patients and reduce costs.”

Blanchard added: “As the humanitarian community responds to growing emergency needs amid declining financial resources, Dubai Humanitarian’s assistance comes at a critical time. Since the start of the conflict, its charter flights have saved Gaza’s health emergency operations more than $4 million in logistics costs.

Flights such as those arriving this week enable WHO to direct its limited resources towards expanding access to life-saving medicines and medical supplies for patients requiring urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza and around the world.”