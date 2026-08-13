Ras Al Khaimah empowers entrepreneurs to drive sustainable sales growth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continued its 2026 Growth Series with an interactive workshop at Compass Coworking Centre, focusing on structured sales approaches for entrepreneurs and business owners.

The session equipped participants with practical tools to evaluate sales pipelines, address execution gaps, and establish mechanisms to convert opportunities into sustainable results.

The workshop highlighted RAKEZ's commitment to providing practical insights into operational challenges, emphasizing structure and discipline in sales processes to enhance execution.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, stated that sustainable business growth requires structured systems alongside opportunity generation. He noted that the Growth Series continues to address practical challenges by connecting entrepreneurs with directly applicable tools and expertise.

Led by Satin Babla, Founder of Satya Vashan and Founder and CEO of Zoopreneurs, the workshop guided attendees through practical exercises based on their own sales pipelines, demonstrating methods to transform sales into a structured, repeatable operation.

Participants evaluated current sales workflows, explored techniques to strengthen follow-up and referral generation, and created actionable execution scorecards for their businesses.

The Growth Series forms part of RAKEZ's broader ecosystem, offering tailored expertise, practical learning, and networking opportunities to support business scalability.