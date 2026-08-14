CAR President honours UAE company CEO with Commander of Order of Central African Merit

BANGUI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, has awarded Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), the rank of Commander of the Order of Central African Merit, the country’s highest civil order.

The recognition follows GSU’s delivery of the largest infrastructure project in the history of the Central African Republic: a 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Sakaï, with 15MWh of battery storage, that increases the country’s electricity generation capacity by more than 60 percent.

Delivered in just 10 months, the project is expected to provide electricity to more than 300,000 households and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 50,000 tonnes annually.

The award recognises GSU's contribution to delivering infrastructure of historic national importance and supporting the Central African Republic’s economic and social development through expanded electricity access.

Following the recognition, Alshimmari said, “I receive this honour with deep gratitude. It belongs to every person who worked to deliver this historic project and to the partnerships that made it possible. We made a commitment to the Central African Republic, and we delivered. The greatest reward now will be seeing this infrastructure create opportunity, strengthen communities and contribute to the country’s future.”

Alshimmari also said the achievement was made possible by the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership, which continues to strengthen trusted international partnerships and enable high-impact projects that contribute to sustainable development and improve lives.

He also expressed his appreciation to President Touadéra and the Government of the Central African Republic, as well as the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, whose concessional financing was instrumental in enabling the project.

Ali Alshimmari, a Fellow of the UAE National Experts Programme (NEP), has emerged as one of the country’s young leaders in renewable energy.

This recognition follows Alshimmari’s earlier honour in the Republic of Chad, where President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno awarded him the rank of Officer of the National Order of Chad in recognition of his commitment to delivering the Noor Chad solar power plant, which was completed in record time.

Alshimmari was also recently Highly Commended in the Growth Enabler of the Year category at the Reuters Energy Industry Awards 2026 in New York, recognising his leadership in advancing renewable energy and infrastructure projects, building long-term partnerships and supporting sustainable economic growth across emerging markets.