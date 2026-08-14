Fifth edition of Youth Knowledge Forum to begin September 7 in Rabat

DUBAI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) will jointly organise the 5th edition of the Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF), taking place in Rabat, Morocco, for the second time from 7th-8th September under the theme “From Crisis to Sustainability”.

The announcement comes in celebration of International Youth Day, underscoring the partners’ joint efforts to empower youth and strengthen their role in shaping the future.

The forum will convene young people, decision-makers, experts, and specialists to explore pressing global challenges.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “The YKF reflects our commitment to providing young people with a vibrant platform for empowerment, while fostering a broader culture of entrepreneurship and investment across both local and regional levels. These joint efforts, led by the UAE, reflect a deep belief in the role of such dialogues in developing the business landscape and encouraging innovative entrepreneurial projects, which support economic development and consolidate the role of youth in society.”

Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, stated that hosting the YKF for the second time highlights the organisation’s long-standing vision to support youth, hone their creative skills, and equip them with the knowledge and expertise required to contribute to building a more prosperous future.”

He added, “Future-focused strategies for tackling challenges and investing in opportunities cannot be formulated without the active participation of the youth who constitute about 60 percent of the Islamic world. Moreover, they are adept at using the tools of the current era and have a better understanding of both the present reality and the future, which ultimately belongs to them.”

The first day of the YKF will feature a panel discussion on intersecting global crises in 2026 and sustainability as a response framework, alongside experts’ insights. Another session will focus on youth leadership in tackling crises, recovering, and creating growth opportunities aligned with the SDGs, while exploring global standards implementation.

The second day will examine the future of jobs and skills, discussing crisis impacts on employment, market-aligned skills, and bridging the education-employment gap. It will also draw on national experiences to guide youth toward future projects.

Additionally, a session will highlight youth-led crisis response models in ICESCO member states, lessons from resilience projects, and practical pathways to turn commitments into action.