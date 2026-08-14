Al Qassimi Hospital launches automated insulin delivery system for children with diabetes

SHARJAH, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qassimi Women’s and Children Hospital of Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for children with Type 1 diabetes, marking the first use of the technology across EHS facilities.

The introduction of the system is part of EHS' efforts to use advanced medical technologies and artificial intelligence to improve specialised healthcare, enhance children's quality of life and provide more precise treatment in line with international best practices.

Dr. Safiya Al Khaja, Director of Al Qassimi Women’s and Children Hospital, said that adopting the new system reflected EHS's commitment to improving healthcare services through the use of advanced technologies while keeping high-quality standards.

"Omnipod 5 is the first fully integrated tubeless automated insulin delivery system combined with continuous glucose monitoring. The system uses AI-powered algorithms to automatically adjust insulin doses every five minutes based on real-time glucose readings," she said.

Dr. Al Khaja said the technology could help patients spend more time within their target glucose range while reducing episodes of high and low blood sugar, supporting better health outcomes and quality of life for children.

Dr. Aisha Shattaf, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist and Head of the Diabetes and Endocrinology Unit, stated that the new system greatly improves Type 1 diabetes management in children. The unit is adjusting insulin pump settings for each patient and providing tailored education programmes for children and their families. They also offer ongoing follow-ups to ensure safe and effective use of the technology.

The Omnipod 5 system forms part of EHS' broader efforts to advance digital transformation and innovation in healthcare and expand the use of smart technologies in chronic disease management.