Yas Clinic, ADSCC perform successful bone marrow transplant on 13-month-old child

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), has successfully saved the life of a 13-month-old child suffering from a rare and severe inherited immune disorder through an urgent bone marrow transplant from his father.

The procedure marks another milestone in the UAE's development of bone marrow transplantation and specialised treatment for rare paediatric immune disorders.

From the first months of his life, the child experienced recurrent and severe infections that resulted in multiple prolonged hospital admissions. He was also unable to gain weight normally and suffered from a severe skin condition characterised by widespread redness and continuous peeling, giving his skin an appearance similar to that seen in severe burn cases.

Further medical investigations revealed that the child was affected by a rare inherited immunodeficiency caused by a homozygous mutation in the RAG1 gene and associated with Omenn Syndrome, a rare condition that severely impairs the immune system and leaves patients highly vulnerable to life-threatening infections.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said,"This case reflects the true impact of advanced healthcare when specialised medical expertise is combined with cutting-edge treatment capabilities.

"Successfully treating a child with such a rare and complex immunological condition demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering the highest standards of care and further reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a regional centre of excellence in medical innovation and advanced healthcare."

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Consultant Pediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at ADSCC, said, "When the child arrived at our centre, he was suffering from a severe immunodeficiency that left him vulnerable to life-threatening infections. Given the nature of the disease and the family's medical history, urgent intervention was critical.

“Through accurate diagnosis, close multidisciplinary collaboration, and a bone marrow transplant from his father, we were able to rebuild his immune system and give him the opportunity to grow and live a healthy life."