Ajman Mal Plus boosts students’ financial, AI skills

AJMAN, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has concluded the Ajman Mal Plus programme, held as part of Our Happy Summer 2026, following a three-day interactive training experience combining financial literacy with artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The programme aimed to empower students to understand and manage finances, make more informed decisions, and turn financial knowledge into practical applications for their daily lives.

Held at Ajman Saray, the programme focused on the fundamentals of financial literacy, including income and expenses, distinguishing between needs and wants, setting financial goals, preparing a budget and developing saving habits.

It also developed participants’ skills in using AI as an assistant for financial planning and analysis, writing effective prompts, and transforming data into financial indicators, charts and dashboards.

The programme also focused on practical application and presentations, with teams presenting their projects before an evaluation panel, followed by the announcement of results and recognition of participants.

Participants concluded their learning journey with the Ajman Mal Plus Dashboard Challenge, developing a financial dashboard featuring key performance indicators, charts, a clear financial goal and data-driven insights, while demonstrating how AI could be used in its creation, analysis and improvement.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said, “Financial literacy has become one of the essential skills young people need to make more informed and responsible decisions, while the use of AI is opening new horizons for financial planning and data analysis."

Zainab Ali Al Balushi, Presenter of the Ajman Mal Plus programme, said participants progressed from understanding financial behaviour and distinguishing between needs and wants to setting goals, preparing budgets and developing savings plans.

“We then use AI to analyse data and transform it into clear indicators and dashboards. Our goal is for participants to complete the programme with the ability to think before spending, understand their financial figures, ask the right questions when using AI tools, and make more informed and responsible financial decisions,” she said.