'DEWA' launches ‘Exciting Family Summer’ campaign

DUBAI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the ‘Exciting Family Summer’ campaign, an awareness drive aligned with the Year of Family that introduces DEWA employees to a range of initiatives and events across Dubai that strengthen family stability and cohesion while promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “Guided by its belief that the family is the cornerstone of a cohesive and prosperous society, DEWA is committed to promoting the values of collaboration, communication and harmony that distinguish Emirati society. This commitment supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s best cities in terms of quality of life and social solidarity. As part of its corporate social responsibility, DEWA is committed to upholding the principles of family responsibility, embedding them across generations and empowering employees and community members to spend quality time that strengthens intergenerational family and social bonds.”

As part of the campaign, DEWA published a range of awareness and recreational content across its internal channels, highlighting key summer activities and events taking place across Dubai. It also shared practical tips to help families enjoy a safe and memorable summer holiday, both within the UAE and abroad.

Additionally, the campaign featured a set of useful guidelines, including the Family Travel Guide, the Smart Traveller Guide and the Safe Travel Guide. To further encourage employee participation and engagement, the campaign also included an interactive competition.