'SSMC' brings health awareness to Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, is participating in the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026, held in Al Wathba until 23rd August 2026, as part of its ongoing community initiatives to raise health awareness and strengthen prevention and safety.

Through its participation, SSMC is delivering a series of educational sessions and interactive workshops designed to engage children, families, and visitors of all ages. The activities aim to provide participants with practical health and safety knowledge that can be applied in everyday life and emergency situations.

The programme covers a wide range of important health topics, including sports injury prevention and sports health, CPR, bleeding control, burn prevention, choking first aid, heart health and chest pain awareness, child safety, and nutrition awareness. The interactive sessions also give participants the opportunity to learn and practise essential first aid and emergency response skills under the guidance of SSMC healthcare professionals.

SSMC’s participation in the festival reflects its continued commitment to extending health education beyond the hospital setting and engaging directly with the wider community. The initiative also supports SSMC’s broader efforts to support community wellbeing and contribute to a healthier society through education, prevention, and meaningful engagement.