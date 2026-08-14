Italy’s inflation eases to 2.9% in July

ROME, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's annual inflation rate fell slightly to 2.9 percent in July from 3 percent in June, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat).

Italian news agency (ANSA) reported that Istat said the slight slowdown in inflation mainly reflected price dynamics in non-regulated energy products, whose annual increase eased from 13.3 percent to 11.4 percent, unprocessed food, from 4.4 percent to 3.6 percent, and miscellaneous services, from 2.5 percent to 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, Istat's consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in July.