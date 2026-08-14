Emirates Arabian Horse Society approves 2026-2027 championship, auction programme

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has approved the Arabian horse championships and auctions programme in the UAE for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Organised and supervised by the EAHS, the seasonal programme features a series of local and international Arabian horse championships, alongside specialised auctions that represent key highlights of the season's calendar.

The events will commence on 3rd October at Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club before concluding on 11th April 2027.

The programme comprises 17 championships and events, including five international championships, in addition to auctions organised by Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, Ajman Stud and Dubai Stud.

The season will open with the Sharjah Arabian Horse Auction on 3rd October 2026, followed a week later by the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction on 10th October.

The championship programme will begin on 15th October with the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival – Egyptian ECAHO, followed by the Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival – (Local Bred) from 16th to 18th October.

Abu Dhabi will host the Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship – Abu Dhabi on 27th and 28th October, followed by the UAE National Arabian Horse Championship from 31st October to 2nd November 2026.

The Ajman Arabian Horse Auction will take place on 21st November, before the programme moves to the Eastern Region with the Sharjah Kalba Arabian Horse Festival from 25th to 27th November.

December will see the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship held from 4th to 6th December 2026, followed by the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Beauty Championship from 17th to 20th December and the UAE Arabian Horse Society National Championship – Al Dhafra from 25th to 27th December.

The Ajman Arabian Horse Beauty Championship will be held from 8th to 10th January 2027.

The Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Beauty Championship (Title Show) will take place during Ramadan, from 18th to 21st February 2027.

March will feature the Al Shiraa International Arabian Horse Beauty Championship from 19th to 21st March, while Sharjah will host the 28th edition of the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival from 25th to 27th March.

The UAE Arabian Horse Breeders Championship will be held from 5th to 8th April 2027, with the season concluding with the Arab Arabian Horse Breeders Championship on 10th and 11th April 2027.