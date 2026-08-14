AD Ports Group reports Q2 2026 net profit of AED836 million

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group on Friday reported its strongest quarterly results on record for the second quarter of 2026, confirming the resilience of its diversified and integrated trade ecosystem amidst a challenging and volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop marked by conflict in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Revenue in Q2 2026 rose 47 percent YoY to AED7.08 billion, driven by the strong operational and financial performance of the Maritime & Shipping, Economic Cities & Free Zones (EC&FZ), and Logistics Clusters.

EBITDA in Q2 2026 rose 49 percent YoY to AED1.74 billion, implying an EBITDA margin of 24.5 percent for the quarter vs. 24.2 percent during the same period a year earlier. Total net profit almost doubled, over 88 percent YoY, to AED836 million.

In Q2 2026, AD Ports Group continued to fine-tune and ramp-up alternative multimodal trade routes and operations across the UAE under the UAE’s National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience, minimising the impact of the Strait of Hormuz traffic disruptions for its customers and the wider UAE and GCC economic ecosystem.

The Group’s operating presence across the entire supply chain, substantial landlord business model component in its domestic market, and operational flexibility have been instrumental in mitigating the negative effects of regional disruptions on its UAE operations, while proving critical in turning risks into differentiated opportunities, especially in the shipping business.

Continuity measures implemented since March include the rerouting of cargo operations and feeder services to Fujairah Terminals and Khor Fakkan Port, located outside the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman, the deployment of new land and air bridges, and the establishment of additional warehousing and storage facilities.

AD Ports Group reinforced its regional feeder shipping services in Q2 2026 to maintain supply chain integrity, redeploying and scaling up its container and bulk cargo vessel fleet.

These services connect with ports in India, Pakistan, and Oman, as well as Red Sea ports, and ports along the Upper Arabian Gulf region.

In total, a fleet of 27 of the Group’s container vessels and five bulk vessels served the alternative shipping trade corridors to ensure uninterrupted cargo movement and supply chain continuity.

During the period, the Group also established alternative overland trade corridors from the Group's Fujairah Terminals and third-party capacity at Khor Fakkan port through bonded customs transit across the UAE to Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Sharjah, with the addition of 400 trucks in Q2 2026, and increased rail service frequency with Etihad Rail.

Alternative multimodal measures also included new air cargo solutions, especially for critical commodities such as food and pharmaceuticals, with six chartered aircraft to date.

The land bridge and air cargo solutions were supported by the Group’s expanded warehousing and storage capacity, currently exceeding 54,000 m², with plans to increase dedicated capacity by the end of the year, and the procurement of additional reefer (refrigerated) and dry containers.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “AD Ports Group delivered a record financial performance in Q2 despite operating through perhaps the most significant challenge in its 20-year history.

"Drawing on our predominantly landlord port business model, the diversification of trade routes through the UAE East Coast, and our growing international port footprint in Spain, Pakistan, Egypt, and Angola, we successfully mitigated regional disruptions whilst sustaining our profit-enhancing global expansion."

He added that the Group's Q2 performance, given the circumstances, was outstanding, led by steady gains in Economic Cities & Free Zones including proceeds from strategic asset sales, and impressive growth in Maritime & Shipping, which benefited from greater capacity and an elevated rate environment.

"Our Logistics business also performed strongly, as the Group rapidly developed alternative efficient overland, air, and logistical solutions to help its regional and global customer base navigate the regional situation and its associated supply chain disruptions. Under the guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership, AD Ports Group will continue to deliver long-term value to its shareholders through resilience, operational excellence, and a disciplined growth strategy," Al Shamisi stated.