ADGM's FSRA, GCGRA partner to strengthen regulatory cooperation

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the UAE's federal regulator for commercial gaming, establishing a formal framework for regulatory cooperation and the exchange of information in support of their respective supervisory responsibilities.

The MoU reinforces the shared commitment of both authorities to maintaining high regulatory standards through effective collaboration, information sharing and coordinated engagement on matters of mutual interest. It provides a framework for cooperation that supports the effective supervision of regulated entities while respecting the independent statutory mandates of each authority.

The recently signed agreement reflects the ongoing efforts of both authorities to foster a transparent and internationally aligned regulatory environment that establishes responsible innovation and sustainable market development.

It also enhances cooperation in areas including supervisory coordination, policy dialogue, investigative assistance and the exchange of regulatory information, in accordance with applicable laws and confidentiality requirements.

Through the MoU, both entities aim to make a strong contribution to strengthening regulatory certainty for market participants operating within ADGM and the UAE's broader financial ecosystem, while reinforcing confidence in the jurisdiction's regulatory framework.

Emmanuel Givanakis, Chief Executive Officer of the FSRA of ADGM, said that effective collaboration between regulators is fundamental to preserving market integrity, addressing emerging risks and ensuring that regulatory frameworks evolve alongside innovation.

"As financial services and adjacent sectors become increasingly interconnected, close cooperation between competent authorities enhances our collective ability to support responsible growth while maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and consumer protection," he said.

Ciarán Carruthers, Chief Executive Officer of the GCGRA, said, “Commercial gaming is one of the newest regulated sectors in the UAE, and its credibility will be built through exactly this kind of cooperation. This MoU gives GCGRA and the FSRA a clear channel to share information and coordinate supervision where our respective mandates intersect, which matters as the sector grows and the range of participants operating in and around it becomes more complex.

"The UAE’s reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction rests on regulators working in step with one another, and this agreement gives that relationship a formal foundation to build on," he added.

By enhancing regulatory coordination, the agreement reinforces effective cooperation between competent authorities and supports the UAE's commitment to maintaining high regulatory standards and international best practices.