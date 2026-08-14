GCC chief condemns Iranian attacks on ADNOC tankers in Strait of Hormuz

RIYADH, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned the repeated Iranian attacks targeting two ADNOC tankers while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Friday, Albudaiwi said the attacks constitute a dangerous and unacceptable escalation and a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and international trade in one of the world's most vital waterways, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2817.

He stressed his categorical rejection of any Iranian attempts to turn this vital international waterway into a tool for pressure and threats, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and take a firm stance to halt these repeated attacks and ensure the security and freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with the principles of international law, the law of the sea and relevant international resolutions.

Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC's full and unwavering solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to protect the country's security, sovereignty, property and interests.