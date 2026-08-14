Tunnel collapses at Indian hydropower project, killing at least 7

NEW DELHI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A tunnel under construction at a hydropower project in India's northern hill state of Uttarakhand collapsed overnight, leaving at least seven workers dead, officials said Friday.

A rescue operation was launched after a sudden rush of water and debris entered the tunnel at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Chamoli district later Thursday night, said top district official Gaurav Kumar.

Of the 22 people who were working in the tunnel, 12 have been rescued alive, and another three are still missing, the chief minister of Uttarakhand state Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters.

Rescuers battle rising water to find missing workers in Uttarakhand tunnel.