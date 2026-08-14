Amanat posts AED153.3 million H1 profit, up 46%

DUBAI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Amanat Holdings recorded a profit of AED153.3 million in the first half of 2026, up 46 percent, and declared an interim cash dividend of AED75 million as it accelerates expansion across its healthcare and education businesses.

The company reported a 24 percent increase in revenue to AED582.5 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 30 percent to AED226.4 million.

Amanat plans to deploy approximately AED1.5 billion over the next three years through organic expansion, greenfield developments and selective acquisitions, targeting a return on equity of at least 10 percent. It also aims to distribute a minimum annual cash dividend of 7 fils per share, subject to the necessary approvals.

The group continued its expansion, with licensed beds at Cambridge Health Group increasing 18 percent to 666, alongside progress on new projects in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the number of students and beneficiaries at Almasar Education reached approximately 28,900, up 21 percent.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the results reflect the group's strong financial and operational performance and its ability to continue investing while delivering sustainable growth and returns for shareholders.