Al Mal Capital REIT to distribute AED28 million H1 dividend

DUBAI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Mal Capital REIT (AMCREIT), the first REIT listed on DFM, regulated by the UAE’s Capital Market Authority (CMA), and managed by Al Mal Capital PSC, announced on Friday that the REIT will distribute a half-yearly dividend of 4 fils per unit for the first half of the financial year ended 30th June 2026, amounting to a total distribution of AED28,048,575.

The expected payment date for the distribution is 28th August 2026, subject to customary administrative procedures.

The distribution is declared in accordance with AMCREIT's Investment Policy and the applicable CMA regulations. It reflects the Fund's stable operational performance and the resilience of its high-quality asset portfolio. Based on its continued performance, the Fund remains on track to deliver an annualised return of 8 percent to unitholders for the current financial year.

With a portfolio valued at approximately AED1.4 billion, AMC REIT remains well positioned to deliver sustainable returns while preserving the quality and resilience of its underlying assets.

Sanjay Vig, CEO of Al Mal Capital PSC, said the progressive first-half distribution reflects the strength and resilience of the fund's portfolio and its focus on delivering stable and sustainable income to investors.

He added that its education and healthcare assets continue to perform in line with expectations, supported by long-term contractual leases and strong counterparties.