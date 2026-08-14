Saudi Arabia strongly condemns targeting of ADNOC tankers in Strait of Hormuz

RIYADH, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced the targeting of two ADNOC tankers while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incident as an unacceptable recurrence of Iranian attacks targeting commercial vessels and tankers.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the recurrence of such attacks represents a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

The ministry said the attacks constitute a grave violation of international laws and norms and a blatant challenge to UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirmed the need to respect the rights and freedom of navigation of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and condemned any measures or threats that could impede such navigation.

Saudi Arabia held Iran fully responsible for the consequences of continuing these attacks, calling on the country to immediately halt such violations and respect relevant international law. The Kingdom stressed that regional security and the safety of international navigation are a shared responsibility, adding that the continuation of such attacks is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

The Kingdom reiterated its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty, security and national assets.