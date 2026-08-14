REAL series brings together 1,000 participants to advance blockchain, financial infrastructure across Dubai

DUBAI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC) concluded its REAL series, which attracted more than 1,000 participants representing 683 companies across four events held at different locations in Dubai between April and July 2026.

The series aimed to support the development of the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem and foster dialogue on the future of the digital economy.

Senior officials, founders and directors accounted for more than 63 percent of participants. The series brought together government entities, regulators, investors, innovators, academics and industry leaders, with support from Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The events addressed blockchain governance, capital deployment and financial infrastructure, as well as regulatory frameworks, identity, digital forensics, real-world asset tokenisation, stablecoins and the role of artificial intelligence in the digital economy.

Abdulaziz Al-Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and the Economic Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, stressed the importance of building an integrated framework of trust and legislation around emerging technologies. He said this would support the national objective of doubling the digital economy's contribution to the UAE's GDP to 19.4 percent by 2032.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of DET, said the series reflected the growing scale and maturity of Dubai's blockchain and digital assets sector.

He added that the initiative contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and reinforces Dubai's position at the forefront of innovation and the digital economy.