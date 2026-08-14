Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque presents monthly lunar light experience

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre presents The Moon Has a Story... Told by Light, an innovative visual experience inspired by the phases of the moon and reflecting the precision of the UAE Hijri Calendar issued by the Centre.

The initiative forms part of the Centre's efforts to employ visual arts to enrich the experience of guests at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and strengthen their connection with Islamic cultural and civilisational heritage.

The experience features a light display that tells the story of the moon and its phases in a visual spectacle harmonising with the unique architectural character of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. It highlights the close relationship between astronomical movement and the Hijri calendar, which the Centre issues annually in accordance with the highest scientific standards as a reference based on precise astronomical calculations.

The visual display embodies the meaning conveyed in the Qur'anic verse, “He is the One Who made the sun a radiant source and the moon a reflected light, with precisely ordained phases, so that you may know the number of years and calculation of time.”

It highlights the connection between the phases of the moon and the calculation of time under the Hijri calendar, translating these Qur'anic meanings into a contemporary light experience that combines visual beauty with scientific knowledge. In doing so, it reflects an aspect of Islamic civilisation's contribution to the observation and measurement of time.

The display condenses the Mosque's lunar illumination experience, which extends over an entire lunar month, into a five-minute visual journey. The illumination transitions from deep blue at the beginning of the lunar month and the appearance of the crescent moon, gradually becoming brighter until it reaches white at the full moon in mid-month. It then gradually returns to deep blue, signalling the end of the lunar month and the beginning of a new cycle.

The lunar illumination at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque derives its distinctive character from an operating system linked to a “lunar clock”, which adjusts the brightness of the lighting effect projected onto the Mosque's exterior walls every two days throughout the Hijri month, simulating the moon's brightness during its various phases.

Beyond its aesthetic dimension, the system also reflects the cultural and civilisational connection between Islamic civilisation and the lunar cycle, which forms the basis for calculating months and determining the Hijri calendar. It also highlights an element shared by numerous cultures and civilisations around the world.

The lunar illumination system uses more than 840 lighting units distributed around the Mosque, projecting uniform illumination onto its walls through precise beams of light. A further 22 lighting towers surrounding the Mosque accentuate the visual harmony between formations of light and clouds, enhancing the beauty of its distinctive architecture and offering guests an exceptional visual experience.

The experience is presented at the beginning of every Hijri month, with each display lasting five minutes, allowing guests from diverse cultures to enjoy a visual celebration of the start of a new Hijri month and the interplay between light and the rhythm of Hijri time.