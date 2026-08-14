Jordan condemns Iranian attack on ADNOC tankers in Strait of Hormuz

AMMAN, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan condemned on Friday the Iranian attack targeting two tankers operated by ADNOC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law and a threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs affirmed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of the attack, stressing the Kingdom's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its complete support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security, stability and national resources.