Qatar strongly condemns Iranian attack on two ADNOC tankers in Strait of Hormuz

DOHA, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting two UAE oil tankers belonging to ADNOC that were crossing the Strait of Hormuz, considering it a severe violation of international law, the freedom of maritime navigation, and a clear violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), renewed Qatar's firm rejection of using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, calling in that regard on reopening the strait without conditions.

The Ministry also stressed that the freedom of navigation at such a vital waterway was a firmly established principle not up for compromise, and that the continued closure of the strait undermines the critical interests of the region's countries and the global economy.

The Ministry stressed the importance of halting the unjustified Iranian aggression on the assets of sisterly countries, stressing at the same time the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly UAE, and its support for all measures the UAE will take to protect its assets.