'A Dubai Invite' attracts 20,000 applicants, triples capacity

DUBAI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Approximately 20,000 successful applicants have benefited from 'A Dubai Invite' since its launch on 20th July, prompting the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to triple the programme's capacity in response to strong demand, as registration approaches its final capacity.

Noor Al Geziry, AVP, Special Projects and MENA at DET, said the strong response reflects the important role Dubai residents play in sharing their positive experiences of the city with others. She added that collaboration with partners had enabled the programme to triple its capacity.

DET encouraged residents to register as soon as possible before the remaining benefit packages are taken up, noting that it continues to work with its partners to expand the range of benefits offered under the programme.

The initiative aims to empower Dubai residents, representing close to 200 nationalities, to serve as ambassadors for the city and introduce visitors to its diverse destinations and experiences by inviting family and friends to visit the emirate and enjoy exclusive offers.

The programme continues to accept registrations for guests of residents arriving in Dubai between 20th July and 31st October 2026, subject to completion of the required verification process.

The initiative offers beneficiaries a wide range of deals across participating hotels, restaurants, attractions and lifestyle destinations throughout the emirate, with vouchers and promotional offers valid until 31st December 2026.