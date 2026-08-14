Kuwait strongly condemns Iranian attack on ADNOC tankers

KUWAIT, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attack on two ADNOC tankers while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and a direct threat to maritime security, energy supplies, and international trade.

The ministry called for de-escalation, respect for freedom of navigation, and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while reaffirming Kuwait's solidarity with the UAE and support for measures protecting its security and sovereignty.