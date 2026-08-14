ICP reviews AI assistant pathways, strategic targets

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) held the AI Assistant Forum in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to achieve the UAE Government's strategic objective of transforming 50 percent of operations, tasks, procedures and services into AI-supported models within two years.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, said the initiative reflects the directives of the UAE leadership, stressing the Authority's efforts to lead technological transformation and align institutional visions to build a smarter, more efficient and future-ready operating model.

He said the forum's discussions and outcomes represent an important step in shaping the next phase of ICP's journey towards AI-assisted government work, building partnerships, anticipating opportunities and translating ambitions into practical initiatives that reinforce the Authority's position among leading government institutions in the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Juma Abdullah Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of the Digital Transformation Sector and Lead of ICP's AI Assistant Pathways, said technological transformation through process re-engineering and the empowerment of national talent contributes significantly to boosting productivity and accelerating delivery.

Brigadier Tariq Mohammed bin Rabia, Acting Executive Director of the Financial Resources and Administrative Affairs Sector and Lead of the Operations and Institutional Support Pathway, reviewed the pathway's objectives and implementation stages, as well as mechanisms for measuring impact and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

Colonel Dr. Hamad Al Hindasi, representing the Capacity Building and Training Pathway team, discussed proposed strategic partnerships to develop competencies and training standards.

Alia Obaid Al Falasi, Chief AI Officer and Lead of the AI Technologies and Data Pathway team, highlighted mechanisms for providing secure, highly efficient infrastructure and the policies adopted to standardise controls governing the deployment of AI assistants.

Saeed Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Government Services Department and representative of the Government Services Pathway team, reviewed the methodology and outcomes of the pathway concerned with customer services.

Captain Hamad Al Tuwail, Head of the Quality and Administrative Operations Section at the Strategy and Future Department and representative of the Strategic Government Work Pathway team, outlined government directions and approved pathways aimed at enhancing the speed and quality of institutional decision-making.