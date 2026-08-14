Egypt strongly condemns attack on two ADNOC vessels in Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemned on Friday the attack targeting two vessels affiliated with UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as they transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, as a threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and freedom of vessel movement through one of the most important international waterways.

In a statement carried by Ahram Online, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed Cairo’s full solidarity with the UAE, stressing the need to halt all acts that could threaten the security and safety of international navigation or endanger civilian vessels and facilities.

Egypt further underscored the importance of respecting international law in a manner that contributes to de-escalation and preserves regional security and stability.