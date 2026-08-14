Arab Parliament strongly condemns Iranian attack on two UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned Iran's blatant targeting of two tankers belonging to UAE company ADNOC while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed that repeated attacks on commercial vessels and international maritime routes constitute a dangerous escalation, a threat to regional security and stability and global energy security, and a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement on Friday, Al Yamahi stressed that the security of international maritime routes, freedom of navigation and safe passage are not subject to compromise or political pressure.

He warned that continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz would threaten the safety of international navigation and have serious repercussions for global trade, energy security and market stability, with consequences extending beyond the region.

Al Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for the country in confronting any attacks targeting its security, sovereignty and interests.

He also affirmed support for all legitimate measures taken by the UAE to protect its security and the safety of its citizens and property, stressing that the security and stability of the Arab Gulf states are an integral part of the security and stability of the Arab region.

He also stressed the need for full compliance with international law, respect for freedom of maritime navigation and efforts to ensure safe and unconditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Al Yamahi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities by ensuring the immediate cessation of all escalatory actions that threaten the security of navigation and the safety of commercial vessels, and by preventing any practices that could undermine regional stability or endanger international economic and commercial interests.

He affirmed that protecting vital maritime routes is a collective responsibility mandated by international law and considerations of international peace and security.