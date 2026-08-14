President of Ecuador receives Omar Al Olama to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

QUITO, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, received Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Republic of Ecuador.

Al Olama conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Noboa, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Ecuador.

For his part, President Noboa conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government, and society of the UAE.

Al Olama and President Noboa discussed the growing UAE-Ecuador ties across priority sectors and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in strategic areas.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, building on the progress achieved during President Noboa’s visit to the UAE in February 2026 and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Olama reaffirmed that relations between the UAE and Ecuador continue to grow, driven by a shared vision to strengthen cooperation and forge meaningful partnerships.

He noted that international partnerships have become essential to shaping the future in a world where new economies are rapidly emerging, adding that UAE-Ecuador relations exemplify this approach.

He expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, once in effect, will expand trade and investment opportunities and open new avenues for the two countries’ business communities, supporting sustainable development and advancing shared interests.

Al Olama also met with Roberto Kury, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador. Both sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including humanitarian and development assistance, regional developments, peace efforts, as well as energy and water security.

Al Olama congratulated Kury on assuming his new role and underscored the importance of expanding joint efforts and further strengthening the longstanding cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Kury affirmed that the visit reflects strong bilateral relations and supports joint efforts to finalize trade and investment agreements and expand cooperation in priority strategic sectors.

Kury said, “We look forward to turning our shared understandings and action plans into effective partnerships in strategic sectors that support development and further strengthen relations.”

Al Olama also met with several senior Ecuadorian officials, including Sariha Moya, Minister of Economy and Finance; Gian Carlo Loffredo, Minister of National Defense; and Roberto Luque, Minister of Infrastructure and Technology.

The meetings focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand partnerships in priority sectors to advance the two countries’ development goals and shared objectives.

As part of the shared commitment to advancing parliamentary cooperation, and building on the establishment of the UAE-Ecuador Parliamentary Friendship Group on 30th June 2025, Al Olama met with members of Ecuador’s National Assembly, including Esteban Torres, Sade Rashel Fritschi Naranjo, and Ricardo Falla.

The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties, exchanging expertise and coordinating positions on challenges of mutual interest.

The visit builds on the growing momentum in UAE-Ecuador relations and follows Al Olama’s visit to Quito in June 2025, which marked a new phase in bilateral cooperation, strengthened political, economic and trade ties, and expanded cooperation in future-oriented sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, innovation and infrastructure.

This progress reflects the two countries’ shared vision for advancing sustainable development and prosperity for their societies.