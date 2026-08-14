Arab Parliament President condemns Daesh terrorist plot in Kuwait

CAIRO, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned and denounced a terrorist plot targeting a vital facility in the State of Kuwait.

Al Yamahi praised the vigilance of Kuwait's security authorities, which succeeded in foiling the plot and arresting a Kuwaiti citizen who had joined the Daesh terrorist organisation before he could carry out the planned attack.

In a statement on Friday, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its national security.

He also reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as criminal plots targeting the security and stability of Arab countries.