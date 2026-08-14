Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Rubu’ Qarn Science & Technology to enhance digital documentation of local crafts

SHARJAH, 14th August, 2026 (WAM)-- As part of its efforts to leverage technology to support the sustainability of traditional crafts and develop methods for documenting them, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, in collaboration with Rubu’ Qarn Science and Technology, concluded the first phase of the Technology and Crafts Lab program. This three-phase program combines digital documentation, materials exploration, and experimental research.

The first phase, which focused on digital documentation, took place from July 27 to August 2, 2026, at the Rubu’ Qarn Science and Technology Center. Participants learned about methods for documenting local crafts and cultural knowledge, while also exploring the role of technology—including photogrammetry and 3D scanning techniques. The program aims to equip the youth with skills that combine cultural heritage preservation with photogrammetry and 3D scanning, helping to enrich the Emirati crafts archive. Participants also reviewed preliminary survey results and refined their workflows to achieve more accurate digital documentation, contributing to the documentation of local crafts and artifacts.

Speaking of the novel initiative, Reem BinKaram, Director of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, stated: "This collaboration exemplifies partnerships that blend craftsmanship with innovation, underscoring the role of technology as an effective tool for preserving and documenting Emirati crafts in ways that resonate with the aspirations of the new generation. We believe that empowering young people to explore these technologies helps deepen their connection to their cultural heritage and fosters its sustainability by presenting it through innovative approaches."

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of leveraging technology to preserve heritage. By enabling participants to explore and apply modern digital techniques for craft documentation, the initiative fosters awareness regarding the importance of preserving local heritage and advances methods for documenting and showcasing it to future generations. It is a significant milestone in training the youth in advanced digitisation and archiving, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to ensure cultural sustainability.