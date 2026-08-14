Fujairah International Airport, NAFFCO inaugurate NAFFCO Training Academy

FUJAIRAH, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah International Airport, in collaboration with NAFFCO Group, inaugurated the NAFFCO Training Academy, which will be based at Fujairah International Airport. The opening reflects both organisations’ commitment to advancing specialised training and strengthening competency and preparedness in safety, firefighting and emergency response.

The opening was attended by Capt. Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, Director General of Fujairah International Airport; Ebraheim Al Qallaf, Deputy Director Manager of Fujairah International Airport; Eng. Arkan Adel, CEO Representative at NAFFCO; Eng. Mohamad Ali Mawed, Sales Director at NAFFCO; Capt. Yaqooub Al Nuaimi, Deputy General Manager of Fujairah Aviation Academy; and Ali Al Abdooli, Head of the Civil Aviation Security Section at Fujairah International Airport, along with a number of directors, officials and representatives from both organisations.

The academy aims to provide specialised training programmes for government entities, private organisations and institutions across various sectors. These programmes will support workforce development, enhance preparedness and promote best practices in safety, firefighting and emergency response.

The academy’s presence at Fujairah International Airport also represents a valuable addition to Fujairah’s training and professional development landscape by making specialised training services more accessible to organisations in the emirate and the surrounding areas.

Commenting on the opening, Capt. Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport, said: “The opening of the NAFFCO Training Academy represents an important addition to Fujairah’s training and professional development landscape. It enables organisations across various sectors to benefit from specialised programmes in safety, firefighting and emergency response. We are proud of our partnership with NAFFCO Group, which contributes to developing capabilities, enhancing preparedness and providing high-quality training services from the academy’s base at Fujairah International Airport.”

The academy is a key outcome of the strategic partnership between Fujairah International Airport and NAFFCO Group, reflecting both organisations’ commitment to investing in capability development and knowledge exchange while strengthening safety culture and institutional preparedness across different sectors.