UAE sailing team ranks ninth at Italy’s Golden Cup

ROME, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE modern sailing team (Optimist Class) secured ninth place globally at the International Golden Cup in Riva del Garda, Italy.

Sailors Hamad Al Muhairi, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Zayed Al Hosani, Karolina Bajak, and John Hervey drove the team's strong performance, reinforcing the ongoing success of the UAE Sports Talent Care Committee and the Ministry of Sports following the inclusion of five national team sailors into the talent program last June.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, praised the team's achievement and technical readiness while commending the continuous support of Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector, whose national talent initiatives have fostered remarkable athletic development and competitive results.