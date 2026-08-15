French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says

PARIS, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- French taxpayers' data, both individuals and professionals, were stolen in a cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said.
A "malicious actor" claimed on Wednesday he broke into the tax agency, General Direction of Public Finances, in late June, the ministry said in a statement.
Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction of taxpayers' data, the statement said according to Reuters.
Further probes are ongoing to determine which specific data and the exact number of taxpayers affected, the ministry said, adding further findings will be disclosed.
"Users concerned will receive individual information specifying the data that may have been consulted or extracted and, where applicable, the precautionary measures to be adopted," the statement said.
The data of 678,000 users was stolen, said the French finance ministry later on Friday.