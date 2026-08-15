French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says

PARIS, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- French taxpayers' ​data, both individuals and professionals, ‌were stolen in a cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said.

A "malicious actor" claimed on Wednesday ​he broke into the tax agency, ⁠General Direction of Public Finances, ​in late June, the ministry ​said in a statement.

Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction ​of taxpayers' data, the statement ​said according to Reuters.

Further probes are ongoing to determine which ‌specific ⁠data and the exact number of taxpayers affected, the ministry said, adding further findings will be ​disclosed.

"Users concerned ​will receive ⁠individual information specifying the data that may have ​been consulted or extracted and, ​where ⁠applicable, the precautionary measures to be adopted," the statement said.

The data of ⁠678,000 ​users was stolen, ​said the French finance ministry later on Friday.