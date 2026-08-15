Indonesia targets 30 GW of solar power in 2026

JAKARTA, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the government would build solar power plants (PLTS) with a capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW) and phase out diesel power plants (PLTD) with a capacity of 13 GW in 2026.

Speaking in his speech on the 2027 Draft State Budget and Financial Note on Friday in Jakarta, Prabowo said the solar plant development is part of efforts to strengthen national energy self-reliance.

He said Indonesia has significant solar energy potential, as it receives sunlight almost year-round.

This could be harnessed to provide electricity, especially in remote areas, he added as quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

"It does not make sense for our remote islands to keep waiting for ships carrying diesel fuel for electricity. The economic cost is far too inefficient," he said.

Prabowo said greater use of solar power plants could also strengthen national energy self-reliance by reducing the need for fuel oil to run power plants.

The government is targeting the gradual development of solar power plants to reach a capacity of 100 GW.

According to calculations from the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the capacity could potentially reduce electricity generation costs by up to Rp73.9 trillion per year.

In addition, large-scale use of solar energy is also expected to reduce fuel import needs and save foreign exchange.

In line with the solar power plant development target, Prabowo also encouraged every village to have a 1-megawatt (MW) solar power plant.

"Ideally, every village could have a 1-megawatt solar power plant. If a village is willing to prepare the land, we can make it happen," he said.