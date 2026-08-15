UK government issues severe alert to warn of high risk of wildfires

LONDON, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- An emergency alert has been sent to millions of mobile phones across the UK warning of a serious wildfire risk.

The Government issued the alert at 7pm on Friday evening (August 14), across England and Wales, advising people to avoid any activity that could start a blaze.

Mobile users were told not to use barbecues, campfires, or fireworks, and to call 999 immediately if they spot a fire.

The message read: "There is a serious risk of fire across the nation''.It also warned that even a small flame could quickly escalate into a large wildfire, putting lives, property, and emergency services at risk.

The UK experienced its fifth summer heatwave as temperatures peaked at a provisional 38.1°C at Kew Gardens in west London, marking the hottest day of the year and the fifth-hottest day in the nation's recorded history, according to the Met Office.













































Millions in England and Wales have been sent an emergency phone alert warning against "any activity" that could spark a wildfire.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham urges the public to take a wildfire emergency alert "seriously''.

The alert warns against "any activity that could start a fire", saying there is a "very high risk of wildfires nationally". It comes after nineteen houses have been "fully destroyed" in Stourbridge as crews continue to tackle multiple blazes in the West Midlands.