Indonesia urges coastal evacuations after 7.7-magnitude earthquake

JAKARTA, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesian authorities on Saturday urged residents of coastal areas on Flores Island to evacuate immediately to higher ground after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.

A spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency said communities along the northern coast of Flores Island, as well as in southern areas and on the southern islands, were strongly urged to evacuate immediately.

The spokesperson added that residents should move away from the shoreline, either by heading more than two kilometres inland or moving to elevated areas more than 10 metres above sea level.