Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia

JAKARTA, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least five people died after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 and dozens of aftershocks struck off eastern Indonesia early on Saturday, a provincial governor said.

Tsunami waves of less than 1 metre (3 feet) were recorded in several areas of the Southeast ​Asian nation. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours after the quake.

The governor of East Nusa ​Tenggara Province, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, told a press conference the five people died ⁠from collapsing rubble as they slept.