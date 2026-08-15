China posts current account surplus in Q2

BEIJING, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China's current account surplus reached 1.33 trillion yuan in the second quarter of 2026, preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Friday.

In US dollar terms, the current account surplus stood at US$195.1 billion in the second quarter.

The surplus in goods trade stood at 1.91 trillion yuan, while services trade and primary income posted deficits of 358.4 billion yuan and 257.2 billion yuan, respectively.

The secondary income account, which records transfers that involve no direct exchange of goods or services, registered a surplus of 42.8 billion yuan.

The capital and financial account recorded a deficit of 1.33 trillion yuan, with direct investment into China maintaining a net inflow during the period.

In the first half of the year, China recorded a current account surplus of 2.62 trillion yuan. The surplus in trade in goods stood at 3.63 trillion yuan in the first half, while trade in services posted a deficit of 772 billion yuan, the data showed