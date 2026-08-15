Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills 7 people

BEIRUT, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) --An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon killed seven people and wounded three early Saturday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the airstrike targeted a home on the edge of the village of Ansar and that paramedics were still searching through the rubble.

Intense Israeli airstrikes early Saturday also hit the strategic Ali Taher hill, which overlooks parts of the southern city of Nabatiyeh and main roads leading to it, NNA reported.

Israel and the Lebanese government announced a “framework agreement” on 26th June, laying out a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah.