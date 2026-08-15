Eljas du Bienn crowned champion of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in UK

LONDON, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Eljas du Bienn was crowned champion of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in the prestigious Cup’s first race at the historic Newbury Racecourse in the United Kingdom, held yesterday, Friday, as part of the calendar of the 33rd edition of the prestigious global series.

The prestigious Cup series continued its distinguished successes at European racecourses with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his continued commitment to supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders and encouraging them to acquire and breed Arabian horses, contributing to preserving their authentic heritage, elevating their standing globally and strengthening their presence at major international festivals and racecourses.

Eljas du Bienn, by Muntaser Al Khalediah out of Djaiza du Bienn, by Dormane, recorded a distinguished Emirati victory in the colours of his owner, Sheikh Hamed bin Khadim bin Butti Al Hamed, under the supervision of trainer Elisabeth Bernard Jean-François and ridden by Antoine Werle.

The colt launched a powerful run deep into the home straight, overtaking the leaders to seize the lead and maintain it to the finish line, writing his name as the first champion of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at Newbury Racecourse.

The champion produced a strong performance throughout the race, successfully settling the contest and covering the 1,600-metre distance on turf in 1:46.67, claiming the Group 3 title for three-year-old Purebred Arabian horses against an elite field of promising Arabian horses.

Nemo de Carrere, by AF Al Buraq out of Panita de Carrere, by Tidjani, finished second, while Leila de la Gloire, by Al Mourtajez out of Leila Nadia Al Badr, by Tidjam Lotois, came third. Ameer Athbah, by Assy Al Khalediah out of Jazmah Athbah, by Jalnar Al Khalidiah, finished fourth, while RB Thrust, by Majd Al Arab out of Rich Frynd, by TH Richie, took fifth place.

The Newbury race represented an important stage in supporting the champions of the future and providing owners and breeders with an opportunity to showcase the best of their promising young horses at one of the world’s leading racecourses, contributing to developing breeding standards and introducing new names capable of competing and excelling in major international races.

Eljas du Bienn’s victory carries particular significance as the first win recorded on the list of champions of the prestigious Cup’s Newbury leg, while also representing a notable Emirati presence at the top of the race. It reflects the prestigious standing attained by Arabian horse racing and the Cup’s role in providing global platforms that showcase the quality of breeding and support the progress of champions.

Newbury represents the first of two United Kingdom legs on the calendar of the 33rd edition, with Doncaster Racecourse set to host the second on 12th September as part of the historic St Leger Festival. This reflects the strong presence of the prestigious Cup within the British and European racing landscape and the success of its partnerships with leading international racecourses and festivals.

Sheikh Hamed bin Khadim bin Butti Al Hamed, owner of Eljas du Bienn, expressed his pride in the victory, saying, “We are proud to have achieved this important accomplishment and to have won the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in the prestigious Cup’s first appearance at the historic Newbury Racecourse. This title is a source of pride for us and carries special value given the prestigious global standing enjoyed by the Cup.”

He added, “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his significant and continued support for Arabian horses and his enduring attention to owners and breeders across the world. This has contributed to establishing the UAE President’s Cup as a leading global platform and a prestigious destination that everyone aspires to participate in and compete for its coveted titles.”

He also praised the distinguished performance of the promising colt Eljas du Bienn and the considerable ability he demonstrated in securing the well-deserved victory.