UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Lee Jae Myung of the bortherly Republic of Korea, on the occasion of his country's National Liberation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Korean President and Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on the occasion.