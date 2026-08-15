UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia, conveys condolences over victims of earthquake

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia over an earthquake that struck the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, in addition to substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Indonesia and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.