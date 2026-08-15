EU asylum applications drop 22%

BRUSSELS, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- First-time asylum applications in the EU fell to 42,525 in May 2026, down 22 percent from a year earlier and 2 percent from April.

The total covered non-EU citizens applying for international protection, a term used for people seeking asylum or similar protection, the EU statistics office said in a statement.

A further 8,050 people were counted as subsequent applicants — meaning they had applied before — a figure virtually unchanged from May 2025 but 12 percent lower than in April 2026.

Venezuelans were the largest group of first-time applicants in May, with 4,465 people, followed by Afghans (3,425), Bangladeshis (2,860) and Sudanese (1,690).

Italy recorded the highest number of first-time applicants at 10,660, followed by Spain (7,945), France (7,180) and Germany (5,965), together accounting for about three-quarters of the EU total.

There were 9.4 first-time asylum applicants per 100,000 people across the EU in May 2026, Eurostat said.

Greece recorded the highest rate at 34.8 per 100,000, ahead of Italy (18.1) and Ireland (17.8), based on national populations as of 1 January 2026.

The EU recorded 945 first-time asylum applications from unaccompanied minors in May 2026, Eurostat said, referring to children applying without a parent or guardian.

The largest numbers came from Somalia (205), Sudan (110), Afghanistan (95), Egypt (85) and Venezuela (40).

Germany received the most asylum applications from unaccompanied minors in May, with 220, followed by the Netherlands (195), Greece (135), France (80) and Spain (75).