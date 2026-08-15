EU Q1 2026 greenhouse gas emissions up 0.3%

BRUSSELS, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Greenhouse gas emissions from the European Union’s economy rose again in the first quarter of 2026, but at a slower pace than at the end of last year.

According to figures published today by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, between January and March, 837 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent were emitted, up 0.3 percent from the 835 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, the EU’s gross domestic product remained stable.

The figure marks a slowdown compared with the last three months of 2025, when emissions had risen by 0.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. At that time, with GDP growing 0.2 percent, the most significant increases came from the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+7.2 percent), transport and storage (+1.3 percent) and mining and quarrying (+0.9 percent).

In the first quarter of 2026, the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning sector continued to have the highest emissions growth, at 4.8 percent. The overall figure was reduced mainly by households, with a fall of 1.3 percent, and by the manufacturing and transport and storage sectors, both of which fell by 0.6 percent.

The comparison with the same period in 2025 is rosier: emissions fell by 1.2 percent, while the EU’s GDP grew by 0.8 percent. This trend, at least in the first quarter of the year, points to economic growth accompanied by a reduction in emissions compared with a year earlier.

At the national level, the trend is not uniform. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, emissions rose in 20 Member States and fell in seven in the first quarter of 2026. The sharpest reductions were recorded in Slovenia (-5.0 percent), Luxembourg (-3.8 percent) and Romania (-2.7 percent). At the other end of the scale are Estonia (+9.7 percent), Finland (+6.4 percent), and Bulgaria (+4.6 percent), where the increase is mainly linked to rising emissions from economic operators in the construction sector and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning.

Italy is among the countries where emissions have risen compared with the previous three months, albeit slightly: a 0.2 percent increase in emissions but a 0.3 percent rise in GDP.