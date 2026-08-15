DEWA organises Rutab Season exhibition

DUBAI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the Rutab (Dates) Season exhibition at Al Shera’a, its new headquarters, with the participation of a large number of employees from across its divisions.

The three-day event celebrated Emirati heritage, national identity and innovation.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, in the presence of Sammy Bousaba, President of AmCham Dubai, Cara Nazari, CEO of AmCham Dubai, DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents, and with the participation of Emirati maritime heritage researcher and media personality Juma Bin Thalith.

The exhibition also featured a prominent artwork by Mohammed Al-Loghani, a model of Burj Khalifa made entirely from date pits.

Al Tayer, said, “Palm trees remain deeply rooted in the hearts of Emiratis as enduring symbols of generosity and belonging. Their fruits embody the collective memory of a society built on giving, solidarity and hospitality. We are committed to preserving these values within our work environment and passing them on to future generations as an integral part of our national identity and cultural heritage.

"The Rutab Season exhibition reflects our commitment to presenting Emirati heritage in a way that combines tradition, innovation and engagement. It strengthens the presence of Emirati culture in the workplace and embodies the values of pride in national identity and preserving our heritage for future generations.”

The exhibition brought together date varieties from all over the UAE, providing employees with an opportunity to learn about different types, compare their taste, flavour and characteristics, and discover the unique local varieties associated with each emirate and region.

The exhibition also highlighted the significance of the date palm and its fruit in Emirati society, as well as the social traditions and practices associated with them across generations.

The Burj Khalifa model, created by Al-Loghani, stands 310 centimetres tall. It took him three months and 10 days to complete and consists of 18,828 date pits.

The model bears the number 1, symbolising leadership, excellence and the pursuit of first place. The UAE flag crowns its peak, embodying in a single artwork the connection between Emirati heritage, national identity and one of Dubai’s most iconic global landmarks.

In addition to showcasing various types of dates, the exhibition featured a photography corner, interactive games and an information section where employees could view and taste different varieties.