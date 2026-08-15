Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on protection of species, habitats in emirate

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has issued Resolution No. (2) of 2026 on the protection of species and habitats in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The resolution aims to strengthen their protection, conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainability, based on effective measures to protect and conserve ecosystems in a way that achieves a balance between environmental protection and sustainable development.

The resolution comes as part of EAD's efforts to enhance the protection of biodiversity and safeguard native species and their natural habitats, contributing to the sustainability of ecosystems for future generations.

It forms part of the framework of environmental legislation and regulations that the Agency continues to develop, in line with Abu Dhabi's strategic directions in protecting nature, restoring ecosystems and conserving biodiversity.

The resolution establishes an integrated framework for protecting terrestrial and marine species and their habitats, through habitat sustainability, areas for the protection and conservation of biodiversity, and the restoration and rehabilitation of degraded habitats and affected species in the emirate.

Its provisions apply to all terrestrial and marine habitats, including areas designated for the protection and conservation of important biodiversity outside protected areas, and to all native and migratory species in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as per the lists approved by EAD. Invasive and non-native species are excluded from its provisions.

The resolution also includes a set of requirements and procedures related to the protection of species and habitats, including the regulation of certain related activities and the definition of the environmental requirements needed to reduce negative impacts on biodiversity.

The issuance of the resolution reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to continuing to develop its legislative and environmental framework, strengthening the sustainable management of natural resources, and protecting species and habitats of ecological value, in support of the emirate's goals of building a more sustainable and environmentally resilient future.

EAD has also called on all members of the community, as well as government and private entities, to cooperate and comply with the controls and procedures set out in the resolution, and to contribute to protecting nature and conserving biodiversity.