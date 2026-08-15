EU reports 37% decline in irregular border crossings in first seven months of 2026

BRUSSELS, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Preliminary data from Frontex show that between January and July, irregular crossings totalled 37% compared with 2025.

Frontex is now painting a picture of the situation that is very different from that portrayed by the governments of the 27 Member States: with a total of around 61,000 detections, from 1st January to 31st July 2026 irregular border crossings into the European Union have fallen by 37 % compared with the first seven months of 2025. In this context, the recorded data indicate that “most of the main migration routes have seen fewer crossings than in 2025″.