Wildfire in western Germany forces 2,000 residents to evacuate amid heat waves

BERLIN, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A wildfire in western Germany has forced nearly 2,000 residents to leave their homes as dry conditions fuel the blaze. Shifting winds are complicating efforts to put out the fire.

The wildfire in North Rhine-Westphalia forced nearly 2,000 residents to evacuate after flames spread through forests dried out by a series of heat waves.

North Rhine-Westphalia's regional leader, Hendrik Wüst, expressed optimism that people from the village of Gey would be able to return home soon, as he was hopeful the situation would be brought under control.

He said there were no houses lost in the fire.

"We are satisfied with how things are progressing. Specifically, this means that the fire has not spread any further," Peter Berndgen, fire service spokesperson for the district in Dueren, told reporters.