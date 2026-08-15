Kuwait strongly condemns Iranian attack on UAE's ADNOC vessel

KUWAIT, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attack against a vessel affiliated with the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry stressed that this attack constitutes a blatant violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry stressed that the repeated attacks pose a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation, global energy supplies and international trade. It renewed its call for an immediate halt to all escalatory actions and adherence to international law governing freedom of navigation.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait's full solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests.