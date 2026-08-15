Bahrain condemns Iranian attack on UAE's ADNOC vessel

MANAMA, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attack targeting a vessel affiliated with Emirati ADNOC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, in a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain's solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, stability, and interests, stemming from the depth of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

It affirmed that the security of the United Arab Emirates is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing the need for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities by taking deterrent measures to ensure the safety and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, prevent maritime piracy, compel Iran to halt the attacks it is carrying out against commercial vessels and oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and fully and unconditionally reopen the Strait, in a manner that safeguards regional security and stability and ensures energy security and food supplies.